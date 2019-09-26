No alternative of Sheikh Hasina for building modern Bangladesh : Rezaul Karim

PIROJPUR, Sept 26, 219 (BSS) – Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim today said there is no alternative of Sheikh Hasina to build a modern hunger and poverty free digital Bangladesh.

“It is beyond imagination that what a surprising development works are being accomplished across the country,” he said this while addressing a cheque distribution programme at Nazirpur Upazila Parishad auditorium under Pirojpur-1 constituency here.

Country’s people would remain well, if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sustain with good and healthy condition ,he said. The development works which would take place in this area for the next four years to be beyond imagination, the minister added.

Nazirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazirpur Rozi Akhter presided over the programme.