Palak visits Sheikh Russel Digital Lab in Borguna

DHAKA, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today visited Sheikh Russel Digital Lab in Borguna.

During the visit, he inspected the place for establishing Sheikh Kamal High Tech Park at Khajurtala village adjacent to the district jail, said a press release here.

He also inaugurated ‘Bangabandhu Digital Hub’ in front of the Borguna DC office.

In line with the directions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Kamal IT Training Incubation Centre will be established in 64 districts. The youths will be the beneficiaries of the IT centres as they will get chance to acquire technological knowledge for employment, he said.

He made the remarks while addressing a meeting with the concerned officials of the ‘Info Sarkar Project Phase-8’ at the DC office.

Local government officials and officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.