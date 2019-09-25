PM exchanges greetings with Trump

NEW YORK, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina exchanged pleasantries with US President Donald J. Trump here on Tuesday.

“The two larders exchanged greetings during the state luncheon hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the North Delegates Lounge at the UN Headquarters on Tuesday,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

The Prime Minister, he said, also joined a reception hosted by the US President at Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Tuesday night.

Sheikh Hasina is now in New York to join the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).