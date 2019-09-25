Mohila AL greets PM for attaining ‘Vaccine Hero’ award

DHAKA, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Mohila Awami League, women wing of the ruling Awami League, today congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for winning the prestigious “Vaccine Hero” award in recognition of Bangladesh’s outstanding success in vaccination.

In a statement, Mohila Awami League’s President Safia Khatun and General Secretary Mahmuda Begum said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina is not only working sincerely for building a developed and prosperous country but also making relentless efforts to build a healthy nation ensuring modern health facilities.

The government formulated a time-befitting and modern health policy and carried out vaccination programme for all children of the country. That is why asthma and child mortality rates have declined significantly, the statement added.

The attainment of the prestigious “Vaccine Hero” award is the recognition of Bangladesh’s continuous progress in health sector.

Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisations (GAVI), a global vaccine alliance, conferred the award on the prime minister at a ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday evening local time.