Intercity Train on Kurigram-Dhaka route from Oct 16

RANGPUR, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Railway (BR) will launch running

of the much-desired Intercity Train on the Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram route from

October 16.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the Intercity Train through video

conferencing from the capital city on that day,” Deputy Commissioner of

Kurigram Sultana Pervin today told BSS over cell phone after holding a

meeting at her conference room in Kurigram district town.

The Deputy Commissioner presided over the views-exchange meeting titled

“Naming of the Proposed New Intercity-Train on the Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram

Route” to finalize name of the Intercity train on the route.

Leaders of different political organisations, including Awami League (AL),

socio-cultural and professional organisations, journalists, civil society

members and local elite attended the meeting and proposed eight names for the

new Intercity Train.

“The proposed names are: Bangabandhu Express, Sheikh Hasina Express,

Bangakannya Express, Kurigram Express, Kurigram Bhaoyaiya Express, Bhaoyaiya

Express, Kurigram Dharla Express and Kurigram Chilmari Express,” Sultana

said. She said the proposed names have already been sent to the Prime

Minister’s Office where the name will be finalized after scrutiny.

Kurigram Zila Parishad Chairman and former AL lawmaker Md. Zafar Ali,

district AL president Aminul Islam Manju Mondal, Acting Superintendent of

Police Menhajul Alam, Commanding Officer of Kurigram 22 BGB Lt. Colonel Jamal

Hossain attended the meeting.