Intercity Train on Kurigram-Dhaka route from Oct 16

RANGPUR, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Railway (BR) will launch running
of the much-desired Intercity Train on the Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram route from
October 16.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the Intercity Train through video
conferencing from the capital city on that day,” Deputy Commissioner of
Kurigram Sultana Pervin today told BSS over cell phone after holding a
meeting at her conference room in Kurigram district town.
The Deputy Commissioner presided over the views-exchange meeting titled
“Naming of the Proposed New Intercity-Train on the Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram
Route” to finalize name of the Intercity train on the route.
Leaders of different political organisations, including Awami League (AL),
socio-cultural and professional organisations, journalists, civil society
members and local elite attended the meeting and proposed eight names for the
new Intercity Train.
“The proposed names are: Bangabandhu Express, Sheikh Hasina Express,
Bangakannya Express, Kurigram Express, Kurigram Bhaoyaiya Express, Bhaoyaiya
Express, Kurigram Dharla Express and Kurigram Chilmari Express,” Sultana
said. She said the proposed names have already been sent to the Prime
Minister’s Office where the name will be finalized after scrutiny.
Kurigram Zila Parishad Chairman and former AL lawmaker Md. Zafar Ali,
district AL president Aminul Islam Manju Mondal, Acting Superintendent of
Police Menhajul Alam, Commanding Officer of Kurigram 22 BGB Lt. Colonel Jamal
Hossain attended the meeting.