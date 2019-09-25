396 dengue patients undergoing treatment in Khulna division

KHULNA, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Around 396 dengue patients are now undergoing
treatment at different hospitals and clinics of the division.
A total of 8,011 patients were admitted to the different hospitals in
Khulna division since January this year, according to an official release of
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna. Of them, 7,209
patients have returned home after recovery, it added.
According to the DGHS, a total of 15,900 dengue test kits have reserved in
the division. A total of 24 people died of the mosquito-borne tropical
disease so far in the division, it added.
Around 87 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the
last 24 hours across the division while 406 dengue patients have been
referred to the capital.
Meanwhile, a dengue patient died early today at Khulna Medical College
Hospital (KMCH).
The deceased was identified as Lovely Akter, 30, wife of Md. Jamir Sheikh,
residence of Baliadanga village of Keshabpur upazila in Jashore.
Lovely was admitted to the hospital with dengue fever yesterday Tuesday
afternoon.