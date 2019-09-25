396 dengue patients undergoing treatment in Khulna division

KHULNA, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Around 396 dengue patients are now undergoing

treatment at different hospitals and clinics of the division.

A total of 8,011 patients were admitted to the different hospitals in

Khulna division since January this year, according to an official release of

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna. Of them, 7,209

patients have returned home after recovery, it added.

According to the DGHS, a total of 15,900 dengue test kits have reserved in

the division. A total of 24 people died of the mosquito-borne tropical

disease so far in the division, it added.

Around 87 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the

last 24 hours across the division while 406 dengue patients have been

referred to the capital.

Meanwhile, a dengue patient died early today at Khulna Medical College

Hospital (KMCH).

The deceased was identified as Lovely Akter, 30, wife of Md. Jamir Sheikh,

residence of Baliadanga village of Keshabpur upazila in Jashore.

Lovely was admitted to the hospital with dengue fever yesterday Tuesday

afternoon.