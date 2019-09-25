Mahmudullah ready to take up captaincy for Bangladesh

DHAKA, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh senior player Mahmudullah Riyad

is ready to be the captain of the side if he is offered to take the role.

Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan had already expressed his reluctance of

not taking the responsibility of the captaincy.

Bangladesh will need a new skipper if Shakib decides to step down as the

leader of Tigers in the Test format and Mahmudullah can call himself as a

front runner for the position considering he had led the side in absence of

Shakib on quite a few occasions.

”It’s not a challenge rather the responsibility [to lead the side] is

an honor. I should not comment on what’s going on in someone’s mind,”

Mahmudullah said here after the Tri-nation T20 series final between

Bangladesh and Afghanistan was washed out due to rain.

”But if there is a chance [to lead the side] than why not,” he said.

Though Bangladesh shared the Tri-nation T20 series trophy and won three

matches in the group including snapping four-match losing streak to

Afghanistan, they can’t quite call it a successful campaign.

The Tigers lost the one-off Test to Afghanistan by a huge 224-run

margin, which exposed their shortcomings in the longer version format.

Moreover in Tri-nation T20 series, in which Zimbabwe was also a part,

Bangladesh’s players could not show any noteworthy performance.

Again the seniors like Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah took the

responsibility to take the side home. The performance of youngster like Afif

Hossain and leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob came as a fresh breath of air.

However, the Tigers were looking forward to win again and clinch the

trophy so that they may get a boost from their current dilapidated situation

before they travel to India in November.

Bangladesh will take on India in two-match Test series with which they

will begin the journey of ICC Test Championship. In addition they will also

play a three-match T20 series against India.

“I personally believe we have played good cricket in T20I series

[winning three in four matches played]. There are departments that we need to

work on and our coach [Russell Domingo] already spoke about it to the media

[on Tuesday]. Hopefully we will be able to work on it in before going into

the next series,” said Mahmudullah

“In most of the matches we lost early wickets which are not the ideal

position to be in a T20 match. We spoke of these things as a group. As

players we need to be responsible to have improvement in the concerned areas.

We have to have sharp decision making. Against India we need to play our top

game otherwise it will be difficult for us to beat them,” he said.