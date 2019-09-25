Int’l community to remain engaged in solving Rohingya crisis: FM

NEW YORK, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said

the international community assured Bangladesh of remaining engaged in the

efforts of solving Rohingya crisis so that forcibly displaced Myanmar

nationals can return to their homeland with safety, security and dignity.

“The world community have shown their full solidarity with Bangladesh on

the Rohingya issue and said that Myanmar nationals must be repatriated to

their homeland,” he said.

Dr Momen said this at a press briefing at Bangabandhu Auditorium of

Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York on Tuesday evening.

He said Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad, OIC Secretary

General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen and Saudi Foreign Minister Dr

Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf as well as ministers and representatives of

different countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, Germany, Belgium,

European Union, the Netherlands, Turkey, Sweden, Singapore, Kuwait, Serbia,

the Philippines and Gambia came up with their assurance of extending support

to Bangladesh regarding Rohingya repatriation.

While speaking at the high-level event on Rohingya crisis organised jointly

by Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN and the OIC Secretariat, they said

that they will persuade Myanmar to take back its nationals from Bangladesh.

The foreign minister said the participants extended a stronger support to

Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue.

They also want safe, secure and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas

from Bangladesh, Momen said.

Highly praising Bangladesh’s noble gesture of hosting over 1.1 million

Rohingyas, everybody has assured that they will persuade Myanmar to take back

their nationals from Bangladesh, he said.

“I think it’s a great achievement for Bangladesh,” he added.

The foreign minister said the event was followed by a pledging session

organised by Saudi Arabia where different OIC member countries promised to

donate a total of US$270 million to the UNHCR.

About the tripartite meeting involving foreign ministers of China, Myanmar

and Bangladesh held at the UN on Monday, Dr Momen said Myanmar has agreed to

a Chinese proposal for formation of a joint commission for solving the ground

level problems on the Rohingya repatriation.

“China will facilitate on the ground so that repatriation starts and we

think it’s a big achievement,” he said.

The foreign minister said China has made the proposal with utmost interest

and assured that they will work with Bangladesh on all fronts.

Dr Momen said China has taken such an initiative following the talks of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the Chinese president and premier in

Beijing in July last.

“China has taken a very good initiative and we’re hopeful that it will

help solve the protracted Rohingya crisis,” he said.

Replying to a question, the foreign minister said the process for

repatriation of Rohingyas is ongoing. “We didn’t set any specific date and

time for repatriation because it (fixing date) didn’t work in the past,” he

said.

He went on saying that Myanmar too said on Monday they want to expedite

the repatriation of verified Rohingyas. Three sides — Bangladesh, Myanmar

and China — have been saying if the Rohingya crisis is lingered then there

is an apprehension of emergence of pockets of radicalism.

Myanmar said if it (emergence of pockets of radicalism) happens, it will

create uncertainty and danger in this region, Momen added.

“China has also said if the crisis is lingered, there will be danger for

stability and prosperity of the region which we have been saying,” Momen

said.

The foreign minister said China has understood that Myanmar lacks

sincerity in repatriation of the Rohingyas and that’s why Beijing is creating

pressure on Myanmar on the issue.

He said Bangladesh wants repatriation of Rohingyas with ensuring their

security, safety and free mobility in their homeland.

The foreign minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also held meetings

with newly elected Thai Prime Minister and ASEAN Chairman Prayut Chan-o-cha

and Dutch Queen Maxima, who is also UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate

for Inclusive Finance for Development, at the UN Headquarters.

During the meeting with the Thai prime minister, Momen said, Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned Bangladesh is doing well in agriculture

sector, but it wants to develop agro-based industries.

In reply, the Thai premier said his country has expertise on agriculture

and Bangkok wants to work with Dhaka in a collaborative way for the

development of its agriculture sector.

Prayut Chan-o-cha hoped that the volume of trade between Bangladesh and

Thailand would reach two billion dollars.

About the meeting of the Prime Minister with Queen Maxima, Dr Momen said

the Dutch Queen expressed her keen interest to cooperate in establishing

agro-based industries in Bangladesh.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Permanent

Representative to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and Prime Minister’s

Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present at the briefing.