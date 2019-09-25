PM to place four-point proposal at UN to solve Rohingya crisis

NEW YORK, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Putting emphasis on a long-term solution to
the protracted Rohingya crisis, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she is
going to place a four-point proposal at the ongoing United Nations General
Assembly (UNGA) to this end.
“Let me reiterate the following points which I shall be presenting to the
(current) 74th UNGA Session,” she said.
The proposals, she said, are:
1. Myanmar must express clear political will manifested by concrete actions
for sustainable return and reintegration of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
2. Myanmar must build trust among the Rohingyas by discarding
discriminatory laws and practices and allowing “go and see” visit to the
Northern Rakhine by the Rohingya representatives.
3. Myanmar must guarantee security and safety of the Rohingyas, among
others, by deploying civilian monitors from international community in the
Rakhine state.
4. International community must ensure that the root causes of Rohingya
problem are addressed and atrocity crimes committed against the Rohingyas are
accounted for. OIC initiative to take the issue to ICJ is indeed a
significant step towards that direction.
The prime minister made the announcement while addressing a “High-level
Event on the Situation of Rohingya Minority in Myanmar” here on Tuesday
afternoon local time.
The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN and the OIC Secretariat
organised the event at the UN Headquarters.
Sheikh Hasina mentioned that in the past, she had offered a five-point
proposal to the United Nations during the 72nd UN General Assembly.
“The proposals included full implementation of recommendations of Kofi
Annan Commission, and establishment of a “civilian monitored safe zone” in
the Rakhine State,” she said.
The prime minister reiterated that the Rohingya crisis is a political one
deeply rooted in Myanmar and thus, its solution has to be found inside
Myanmar.
“I reiterate, the root of the Rohingya problem lies in Myanmar and the
solution has to be found in Myanmar,” she said.
Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad, OIC Secretary General Dr.
Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen and Saudi Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim bin
Abdulaziz Al-Assaf also spoke at the event.
Besides, ministers and representatives of different countries including the
USA, the UK, Canada, Germany, Belgium, European Union, Sweden, the
Netherlands, Turkey, Sweden, Singapore, Kuwait, Serbia, the Philippines and
Gambia also joined the event.
The prime minister said while humanitarian assistance and other supports to
the Rohingyas address their immediate needs, it is important to achieve a
long-term solution in Myanmar to the protracted Rohingya crisis.
“They must be able to return to their homes where they lived for
centuries,” she said.
The prime minister said: “It’s regrettable that we are passing yet another
year without any solution to the Rohingya crisis. The plight of the Rohingyas
– persecuted in the Northern Rakhine state of Myanmar is continuing
unabated.”
According to the UN reports, she said, Rohingyas have been victims of
atrocity crimes.
The premier said the issue of accountability for human rights violations
against the Rohingyas would be another crucial factor to ensure sustainable,
safe and voluntary return.
“Bangladesh is following the ongoing proceedings of the International
Criminal Court … we believe that OIC can also play a major role in
fulfilling the need to ensure accountability through the Ad-Hoc Ministerial
Group on Accountability,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh appreciates the adoption of the Joint
Communiqué of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference of OIC held in Makkah Al-
Mukarramah, on 31 May 2019.
“It urged the adhoc Ministerial Committee led by the Gambia to take
immediate measures to launch the case at the International Court of Justice
on behalf of the OIC. We believe it is time to act upon the decision
expressed in the OIC Summit Joint Communiqué,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has been hosting 1.1 million forcibly
deported Myanmar Nationals. “We’ve opened our borders for these people in the
spirit of humanitarianism, which is a pervading moral fiber of Islam,” she
said.
The prime minister said Bangladesh will continue to do everything possible to
ensure the basic needs of the Rohingyas pending their return to their
homeland.
“We’ve allocated over 6800 acres of forest land for sheltering them
incurring huge ecological hazard and environmental destruction,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has extended all kinds of humanitarian
assistance including shelter, food, health, water and sanitation to the
Rohingyas.
She went on saying: “A considerable number of public sector employees were
deployed to coordinate management and law and order in the camps.”
The premier said new and additional physical infrastructures including
roads and power supply arrangements had to be built on an ongoing basis. “As
many as 219 medical facilities were set up over time, out of which fifty are
being operated by the government,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said in terms of financial assistance, as of now, around USD
120 million has been released from the government’s exchequer for direct
assistance to the Rohingya.
“Among additional measures, by instance, our Ministry of Social Welfare
took charge of the 39,841 Rohingya orphans registered so far … I also
sanctioned more than USD 2.5 million from my special relief fund in support
of the host community,” she said.
The premier said to address the congestion problem in the camps as well as
to facilitate humanitarian services to the displaced Rohingyas, the
government is developing “Bhasan Char Island” with all the provisions to
protect the displaced Rohingyas.
“In Bhasan Char, the Rohingyas will be provided with better housing
facility and also livelihood opportunity till they return to Myanmar,” she
said.
