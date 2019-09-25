PM to place four-point proposal at UN to solve Rohingya crisis

NEW YORK, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Putting emphasis on a long-term solution to

the protracted Rohingya crisis, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she is

going to place a four-point proposal at the ongoing United Nations General

Assembly (UNGA) to this end.

“Let me reiterate the following points which I shall be presenting to the

(current) 74th UNGA Session,” she said.

The proposals, she said, are:

1. Myanmar must express clear political will manifested by concrete actions

for sustainable return and reintegration of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

2. Myanmar must build trust among the Rohingyas by discarding

discriminatory laws and practices and allowing “go and see” visit to the

Northern Rakhine by the Rohingya representatives.

3. Myanmar must guarantee security and safety of the Rohingyas, among

others, by deploying civilian monitors from international community in the

Rakhine state.

4. International community must ensure that the root causes of Rohingya

problem are addressed and atrocity crimes committed against the Rohingyas are

accounted for. OIC initiative to take the issue to ICJ is indeed a

significant step towards that direction.

The prime minister made the announcement while addressing a “High-level

Event on the Situation of Rohingya Minority in Myanmar” here on Tuesday

afternoon local time.

The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN and the OIC Secretariat

organised the event at the UN Headquarters.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that in the past, she had offered a five-point

proposal to the United Nations during the 72nd UN General Assembly.

“The proposals included full implementation of recommendations of Kofi

Annan Commission, and establishment of a “civilian monitored safe zone” in

the Rakhine State,” she said.

The prime minister reiterated that the Rohingya crisis is a political one

deeply rooted in Myanmar and thus, its solution has to be found inside

Myanmar.

“I reiterate, the root of the Rohingya problem lies in Myanmar and the

solution has to be found in Myanmar,” she said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad, OIC Secretary General Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen and Saudi Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim bin

Abdulaziz Al-Assaf also spoke at the event.

Besides, ministers and representatives of different countries including the

USA, the UK, Canada, Germany, Belgium, European Union, Sweden, the

Netherlands, Turkey, Sweden, Singapore, Kuwait, Serbia, the Philippines and

Gambia also joined the event.

The prime minister said while humanitarian assistance and other supports to

the Rohingyas address their immediate needs, it is important to achieve a

long-term solution in Myanmar to the protracted Rohingya crisis.

“They must be able to return to their homes where they lived for

centuries,” she said.

The prime minister said: “It’s regrettable that we are passing yet another

year without any solution to the Rohingya crisis. The plight of the Rohingyas

– persecuted in the Northern Rakhine state of Myanmar is continuing

unabated.”

According to the UN reports, she said, Rohingyas have been victims of

atrocity crimes.

The premier said the issue of accountability for human rights violations

against the Rohingyas would be another crucial factor to ensure sustainable,

safe and voluntary return.

“Bangladesh is following the ongoing proceedings of the International

Criminal Court … we believe that OIC can also play a major role in

fulfilling the need to ensure accountability through the Ad-Hoc Ministerial

Group on Accountability,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh appreciates the adoption of the Joint

Communiqué of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference of OIC held in Makkah Al-

Mukarramah, on 31 May 2019.

“It urged the adhoc Ministerial Committee led by the Gambia to take

immediate measures to launch the case at the International Court of Justice

on behalf of the OIC. We believe it is time to act upon the decision

expressed in the OIC Summit Joint Communiqué,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has been hosting 1.1 million forcibly

deported Myanmar Nationals. “We’ve opened our borders for these people in the

spirit of humanitarianism, which is a pervading moral fiber of Islam,” she

said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh will continue to do everything possible to

ensure the basic needs of the Rohingyas pending their return to their

homeland.

“We’ve allocated over 6800 acres of forest land for sheltering them

incurring huge ecological hazard and environmental destruction,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has extended all kinds of humanitarian

assistance including shelter, food, health, water and sanitation to the

Rohingyas.

She went on saying: “A considerable number of public sector employees were

deployed to coordinate management and law and order in the camps.”

The premier said new and additional physical infrastructures including

roads and power supply arrangements had to be built on an ongoing basis. “As

many as 219 medical facilities were set up over time, out of which fifty are

being operated by the government,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said in terms of financial assistance, as of now, around USD

120 million has been released from the government’s exchequer for direct

assistance to the Rohingya.

“Among additional measures, by instance, our Ministry of Social Welfare

took charge of the 39,841 Rohingya orphans registered so far … I also

sanctioned more than USD 2.5 million from my special relief fund in support

of the host community,” she said.

The premier said to address the congestion problem in the camps as well as

to facilitate humanitarian services to the displaced Rohingyas, the

government is developing “Bhasan Char Island” with all the provisions to

protect the displaced Rohingyas.

“In Bhasan Char, the Rohingyas will be provided with better housing

facility and also livelihood opportunity till they return to Myanmar,” she

said.

