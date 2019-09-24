Three killed as Pakistan jolted by strong 5.2 quake

ISLAMABAD, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least three people have been

killed and dozens wounded after a strong earthquake rattled eastern Pakistan,

forcing residents into the street in several cities as witnesses also claimed

a building collapsed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The epicentre of the shallow 5.2-magnitude quake was near the Kashmiri city

of Mirpur, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Jhelum in agricultural

Punjab province, according to revised data released by the US Geological

Survey.

Earlier it had put the magnitude at 5.8.

“More than 70 people have been wounded and at least three killed in the

earthquake,” Saeedur Rehman Qureshi, an official from the State Disaster

Management Authority, told AFP.

Pakistan’s military deployed “aviation and medical support” teams along

with troops to affected areas in Kashmir, according to its spokesman.

“The quake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province,

some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The worst hit was Mirpur, Azad Kashmir,”

Pakistan’s chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told AFP.

Other authorities gave conflicting tolls.

The prime minister of Pakistani Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, said at

least 100 people were injured and being treated in a Mirpur hospital.

“Our infrastructure has been destroyed,” Khan told reporters.

Naeem Chughtai, a Mirpur resident living near the city’s main hospital,

told AFP that at least one 10-year-old girl had been killed.

He also said the area’s infrastructure — including roads, mobile phone

towers, and electricity poles — had been badly damaged by the quake.

Witnesses Sajjad Jarral and Qazi Tahir, who spoke to AFP by telephone from

Mirpur, said the quake had caused a building to collapse and inflicted heavy

damage on at least one road.

Mirpur, a city known for its palatial houses, has strong ties to Britain

and the majority of its 450,000 residents carry both British and Pakistani

passports.

A spokeswoman at the British High Commission told AFP they were monitoring

the reports, while the US embassy offered its sympathies to those affected

via Twitter.

-‘So anxious’-

Local media aired images showing a damaged major road where multiple

vehicles could be seen trapped in large cracks.

Tremors were felt as far as New Delhi, with the Press Trust of India

reporting that panicked people rushed out of their homes and offices in

several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

“The earthquake was felt but there are no reports of any damage,” Amir Ali

from the disaster management department in Indian-administered Kashmir told

AFP.

With Indian-held Kashmir’s mobile and internet services mostly cut off

after the region’s autonomy was stripped by New Delhi in early August, people

used social media to express fears about not being able to get in touch with

their families in the valley.

“Dear @AmitShah (Home Affairs Minister) please restore mobile services in

Kashmir I do not know any update since Aug 5 about my family . We are now

feeling so anxious about our family in aftermath of Earthquake,” Faizan Peer

tweeted.

Pakistan straddles part of the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian

tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed

almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief

efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005, that

killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in

Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.