Biman offers discount on international, domestic routes

DHAKA, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS)- Biman Bangladesh airlines is offering discount

on five international and four domestic routes during the three-day 8th Asian

Tourism Fair, that begins in the capital from Thursday.

The national flag carrier is offering 20 percent discount on five

international destinations — Singapore, Delhi, Bangkok, Kathmandu and

Kolkata — while 10 percent on four domestic routes – Cox’s Bazar, Syedpur,

Rajshahi, and Barisal.

The discount will be offered only from the Biman pavilion at the fair, to

be held at International Convention City, Bashundhara marking the World

Tourism Day.

The fair will remain open from 10am to 7 pm every day.