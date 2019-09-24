Militants held in N’ganj shown arrest in Gulshan attack case

DHAKA, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – Two alleged militants arrested from

Narayanganj yesterday, have been shown arrested in connection with the attack

on police that took place in city’s Gulshan area in April this year.

“The two members of the neo-Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an

Islamic militant outfit operating in Bangladesh, arrested from Fatullah,

Narayanganj on Monday by the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan

Police (DMP), were directly involve in the attack on police in Gulshan,” said

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit chief Manirul Islam at a press

conference at DMP media centre here today.

Five members of neo-JMB were involve in the attack on police in the

capital, said the official.

Of the five members, police arrested Farid Uddin Rumi, a mechanical

engineering department teacher of Ahsanullah Science and Technology

University and final-year student of electrical engineering department of

Narayanganj Polytechnic Institute Mishuk Khan Mizan on Monday during an anti-

militant drive in Narayanganj.

On April 29, the militants carried out attack on police using Improvised

Explosive Device (IED) at Gulistan that left three members of the police

injured.