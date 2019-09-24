Drives against illegal vehicles soon: Sayeed Khokon

DHAKA, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon today said drives will be conducted soon to stop plying of illegal vehicles including rickshaw in the city.

He said this to journalists after the 12th meeting of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) at Nagar Bhaban here.

The mayor said drives will also be carried out against footpath grabbers, illegal establishments and illegal parking in streets.

Replying to a question of journalists after the meeting, Khokon said the law enforcement agencies will take necessary steps if any councilor of the city corporation is found involved with casino business.

He said he would extend utmost support and cooperation to the law enforcers in this regard.

The mayor said a complaint has been given to the ministry against a councilor for violating discipline. The councilor remains absent very often from the board meetings of the corporation, he added.

Khokon said letters have been sent to the port authorities so that the councilor cannot go aboard without taking permission.

Appreciating the countrywide anti-graft drives, he thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving directives to conduct the drives.

Concerned officials were present in the meeting.