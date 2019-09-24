AL greets PM for attaining ‘Vaccine Hero’ award

DHAKA, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League (AL) today congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for winning the prestigious “Vaccine Hero” award in recognition of Bangladesh’s outstanding success in vaccination.

In a statement, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina is not only working sincerely for building a developed and prosperous country but also making relentless efforts to build a healthy nation ensuring modern health facilities.

To this end, he said, the government formulated a time-befitting and modern health policy.

Under the policy, the vaccination campaign for all children is being carried out successfully and that is why the maternal and child mortality rates have declined significantly.

The attainment of the prestigious “Vaccine Hero” award is the recognition of Bangladesh’s continuous progress in the health sector.

Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisations (GAVI), a global vaccine alliance, conferred the award on the prime minister at a ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday evening local time.