Bangladesh, Afghanistan share Tri-nation T20 trophy after final washed out

DHAKA, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and Afghanistan became the joint champions of the Tri-nation T20 series after the final between the two sides were called off due to persistent drizzle at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled and even the toss was not possible.

The umpires waited for three hours to make the match happen but the rain continued pouring without a hint of stopping. In the wake of the situation they called it a day, meaning the two teams shared the trophy as per the by-laws of the tournament.

It came as shocking to the spectators who turned up in abundance to witness the final. There was no reserve day of the final.

Bangladesh however came to the final by being group champions as they won three matches-two against Zimbabwe and one against Afghanistan in the group phase.

Afghanistan though won their first two matches-one against Zimbabwe and one against Bangladesh in Dhaka, they lost their two matches at the hands of those two teams in Chittagong phase of the tournament.

However with Zimbabwe being eliminated from the race early, Afghanistan confirmed the final even before they began the Chittagong phase.

Despite losing their last match to Bangladesh, Afghanistan still have the upper-hand over the hosts, winning four matches out of six meetings in this format.

They also won the one-off Test against Bangladesh before the Tri-series T20 tournament begins.