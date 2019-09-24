Casino culture initiated during BNP regime: Hasan Mahmud

RAJSHAHI, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said
casino culture had been initiated during the regime of the BNP government and
the then government had not taken any step against it as many of its top
leaders were behind this devious business.
He made this remark while briefing journalists at Rajshahi
Circuit House here today.
The information minister also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has
launched stringent drives against the abuse of drugs and other wrongdoers and
these people will be brought to book in phases.
Through building ‘Hawa Bhaban’ many of the BNP leaders got ten percent
commission from the business, he said, adding that Tareque Rahman had been
sentenced to ten years imprisonment for his involvement in such activities.
Political Adviser to the Prime Minister HT Imam also talked to the
journalists on the issue saying that six of the seven persons, whose names
have so far appeared in casino business investigation, were patronized by BNP
leader Mirza Abbas, Sadeque Hossain Khoka and Mosaddek Ali Falu.
He said most of the wrongdoers, whose names have appeared in the media in
connection with casino business, infiltrated into Awami League from BNP and
its associate bodies. He, however, said Awami League is a clean and
transparent political party.
HT Imam said the current drive is not against Awami League. “We always
believe in clean politics,” he added.
He also said that drastic action will be taken against all the
infiltrators as soon as possible.
HT Imam and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud reached here this morning
to attend a youth carnival organised by Publicity and Publication Sub-
committee of Awami League at Shilpakala Academy.