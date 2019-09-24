Casino culture initiated during BNP regime: Hasan Mahmud

RAJSHAHI, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said

casino culture had been initiated during the regime of the BNP government and

the then government had not taken any step against it as many of its top

leaders were behind this devious business.

He made this remark while briefing journalists at Rajshahi

Circuit House here today.

The information minister also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has

launched stringent drives against the abuse of drugs and other wrongdoers and

these people will be brought to book in phases.

Through building ‘Hawa Bhaban’ many of the BNP leaders got ten percent

commission from the business, he said, adding that Tareque Rahman had been

sentenced to ten years imprisonment for his involvement in such activities.

Political Adviser to the Prime Minister HT Imam also talked to the

journalists on the issue saying that six of the seven persons, whose names

have so far appeared in casino business investigation, were patronized by BNP

leader Mirza Abbas, Sadeque Hossain Khoka and Mosaddek Ali Falu.

He said most of the wrongdoers, whose names have appeared in the media in

connection with casino business, infiltrated into Awami League from BNP and

its associate bodies. He, however, said Awami League is a clean and

transparent political party.

HT Imam said the current drive is not against Awami League. “We always

believe in clean politics,” he added.

He also said that drastic action will be taken against all the

infiltrators as soon as possible.

HT Imam and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud reached here this morning

to attend a youth carnival organised by Publicity and Publication Sub-

committee of Awami League at Shilpakala Academy.