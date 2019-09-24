Savar Military Farm opens modern milking parlour

SAVAR, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – A modern milking parlour was inaugurated at Savar Military Farm incorporating with new technology being used in the dairy industries across the world.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurated the parlour at the farmhouse here this morning.

Using this technology, it is possible to remove the total milk from 20 cows at a time in a minute under hygienic and germ free condition.

This modern technology will save time and labour in dairy farm management, the farm source said.

” The milking parlour is the first of its kind at the public sector all over the country,” said the Army Chief while inaugurating the technology.