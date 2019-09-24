Shakib granted NOC to join CPL

DHAKA, September 24, 2019 (BSS)-The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave

ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan a NOC to take part in the ongoing Caribbean

Premier League (CPL).

He has given the NOC subject to return to the country as per BCB’s wish,

said Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.

He said that the Bangladesh cricket’s biggest star would join the

franchise-based Twenty20 tournament and is expecting him to be available

before the preparation camp for the upcoming tour of India, scheduled in

November comprising three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests.

“We have given him the NOC to take part in the CPL. But there is

condition that we are expecting him to be available before the preparation

for the series against India,” Akram Khan said here on Tuesday.

“But we are yet to finalize the date of his return. After going through

our practice schedule we’ll take decision on that.”

Shakib will leave the country on Wednesday, a day after the Tri-nation

T20 series final in which he leads Bangladesh against Afghanistan. He will

represent Barbados Tridents. The 32-year-old missed the last edition of CPL

due to an injury and was replaced by Steve Smith.

Shakib’s best T20 bowling figure 4-1-6-6 came in this tournament in

2013, which remains the all-time third best bowling figure in this format.

Meanwhile, the BCB officials have insisted that they haven’t taken a

decision regarding Afif Hossain, who was denied NOC after being picked by the

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Afif was not given the NOC as BCB wanted to

prepare him for the ongoing tri-series by making him play the High

Performance Unit of Sri Lanka at home.