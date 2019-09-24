2 cousins drown in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in

Zulda area under Karnaphuli Police Station of the district on Sunday night.

Police identified the deceased as Fatema Begum,8, daughter of Mohammad

Jamal Uddin and her cousin Akhi Akter,8, daughter of Mohammad Kamal Uddin,

hailed from Julda Union.

Both were grade two students of a local primary school.

Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector of Chattogram Medical College

and Hospital (CMCH) police outpost, said the two minor girls slipped into a

pond nearby while playing in the area.

Locals spotted the girls floating on water and recovered them, he said.

Later they were brought to CMCH where on duty doctors declared them dead,

he added.