Successful digitisation stressed to build developed Bangladesh

RANGPUR, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – The government officials and all concerned
should work sincerely to make the digitisation program successful for
national advancement to make civic life easier for building a developed
Bangladesh.
The views were expressed at a seminar titled “Mujib Year 2020: Our Role in
Building Digital Bangladesh” held at the conference room of the Deputy
Commissioner here on Monday afternoon.
The district administration with assistance of the ICT Division organised
the event before the year-long celebrations of the birth centenary of Father
of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman next year.
The district level heads of government departments, organizations and
educational institutions, academics, entrepreneurs of union digital centres
(UDCs), freelancers, civil society members, students and journalists
participated in the seminar.
Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan attended the seminar as the chief guest
with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Education and ICT) Shukria Pervin in
the chair.
ADC (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Office Secretary of district Awami League
Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr, Kaniz Sabiha, former
Professor of Rangpur Carmichael College Mohammad Shah Alam addressed as
special guests.
Shukria Pervin delivered a PowerPoint presentation discussing benefits to
be enjoyed by common people from implementation of the plans taken by the
present government during the Mujib Year next year.
She also narrated roles of government officials, UDC entrepreneurs,
freelancers, youths, students, students and every citizen in building Digital
Bangladesh during the Mujib Year next year.
Later, the participants forwarded various suggestions in the open
discussion session for successful implementation of the plans taken by the
government during the Mujib Year to build a digital Bangladesh.
The chief guest said digitisation has become an effective tool
accelerating development, making civic life easier and pushing Bangladesh
toward a middle income nation on way to achieve the SDGs by 2030 and build a
developed Bangladesh by 2041.
The epoch-making digitisation program of the government has given the
nation a concrete direction to move forward in the process of building a
developed ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman,” he said.