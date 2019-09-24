Successful digitisation stressed to build developed Bangladesh

RANGPUR, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – The government officials and all concerned

should work sincerely to make the digitisation program successful for

national advancement to make civic life easier for building a developed

Bangladesh.

The views were expressed at a seminar titled “Mujib Year 2020: Our Role in

Building Digital Bangladesh” held at the conference room of the Deputy

Commissioner here on Monday afternoon.

The district administration with assistance of the ICT Division organised

the event before the year-long celebrations of the birth centenary of Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman next year.

The district level heads of government departments, organizations and

educational institutions, academics, entrepreneurs of union digital centres

(UDCs), freelancers, civil society members, students and journalists

participated in the seminar.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan attended the seminar as the chief guest

with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Education and ICT) Shukria Pervin in

the chair.

ADC (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Office Secretary of district Awami League

Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr, Kaniz Sabiha, former

Professor of Rangpur Carmichael College Mohammad Shah Alam addressed as

special guests.

Shukria Pervin delivered a PowerPoint presentation discussing benefits to

be enjoyed by common people from implementation of the plans taken by the

present government during the Mujib Year next year.

She also narrated roles of government officials, UDC entrepreneurs,

freelancers, youths, students, students and every citizen in building Digital

Bangladesh during the Mujib Year next year.

Later, the participants forwarded various suggestions in the open

discussion session for successful implementation of the plans taken by the

government during the Mujib Year to build a digital Bangladesh.

The chief guest said digitisation has become an effective tool

accelerating development, making civic life easier and pushing Bangladesh

toward a middle income nation on way to achieve the SDGs by 2030 and build a

developed Bangladesh by 2041.

The epoch-making digitisation program of the government has given the

nation a concrete direction to move forward in the process of building a

developed ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman,” he said.