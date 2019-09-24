Light to moderate rain likely over the country : met office

DHAKA, Sept 24, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to a met office release here today.

Country’s highest temperature on Monday was recorded at 35.1 degree celsius at Satkhira while the lowest one was recorded today at 23 degree celsius at Tetulia.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded at 52 millimeters (mm) at Dinajpur.

Today’s sunset at the capital will be at 5.54pm while tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 5.49am.