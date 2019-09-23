‘Early marriage symbolizes bad omen for future of country’

RANGPUR, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – Superintendent of Police (SP) for Rangpur Biplob Kumar Sarkar today said it is a bad omen for girls who fall prey to child marriage as the curse tantamount to killing future of teenage girls.

He said under the present circumstances, it is imperative to involve the people from all walks of life in a unified platform to trigger a social resistance against the drug abuse, child marriage, militancy and terrorism for building a peaceful society.

Biplob said this while addressing a rally arranged against drug abuse, militancy and terrorism on Gangachara Government College ground in Gangachara upazila town this afternoon as the chief guest.

Gangachara Police station with assistance of Gangachara Upazila Community Policing Committee organised the rally participated by students, teachers, religious leaders, civil society members, professionals and local elite.

Additional SP Md. Fazle Elahi as the special guest attended the rally moderated by Member-secretary of Gangachara Upazila Community Policing Committee Ali Arif Sarker.

Officer-in-Charge of Gangachara Model Police Station Mashiur Rahman and President of Gangachara Upazila Community Policing Committee Nur Amin also spoke.

“The students have to play the most important role because they will lead the society at different places in the coming days,” he added.