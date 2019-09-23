Facebook to comply with local law

DHAKA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – Social networking giant Facebook has agreed to comply fully with Bangladesh’s digital security act and exchange necessary information as per the requirement of law enforcing agencies.

In addition, the online networking platform also assured the government to appoint a local representative and translate and apply Bangla accurately as well.

An eight-member delegation of Facebook today gave the assurance after a meeting with Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said a ministry release today.

The minister also pledged to extend all cooperation while the Facebook delegation sought support in applying the Bangla language in the social media site.

In the meeting Jabbar told the delegation that the authority has to ensure the safe and secure use of Facebook for the people of Bangladesh.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s law, social norms and tradition, culture and values, he said: “Facebook would have to publish content and implement other issues complying with the law of the land.”

The minister also requested Facebook for immediate response as the social networking site usually delays its response.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Ashoke Kumar Biswas, BTRC Chairman Md Jahurul Haque, BTCL Managing Director Iqbal Mahmud, Directorate of Telecommunication Director General Md Mahsinul Alam and officials concerned were present at the meeting.