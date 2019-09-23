Modern technology can detect cancer early: Experts

RAJSHAHI, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – Some cancer specialists at a seminar here

today mentioned that epigenetic sequencing nanotechnology can detect all

types of cancers early through analyzing DNA and RNA for early recovering the

patients sufferings from cancers.

They also opined that the sub-type cancer can be detected through

applying this technology and the latest treatment can be made easier in this

case.

Department of Oncology of Barind Medical College and Hospital (BMCH)

organized the seminar titled “Cancer Detection and Management through Using

latest Technology” at its conference hall. Xing Cancer Care Australia and

ASHRAI, Rajshahi supported the seminar.

During his keynote presentation, Professor Dr Paul Mainwaring, renowned

Oncologist and Co-Founder of Xing Cancer Care, Australia, illustrated the

aspects of early detection of cancer for early recovery side by side with

reducing the rate of mortality.

Cancer claims the lives of millions across the world, and it is no

different in Bangladesh, where a large number of people die every year from

the deadly disease. However, we can reduce the death rate to some extent

through using the latest technology, he added.

Chaired by BMCH Principal Professor B K Dam, the seminar was addressed,

among others, by its Managing director MD Samsuddin and Oncology Department

Head Professor Dr Dayem Uddin and Professor Sujit Kumar Vodro, Professor

Gopal Chandra Sarker, Professor Rafiqul Alam and Professor A.B.M Golam

Rabbani.

“A cancer patient can be cured if the disease is detected at an early

stage. Epigenetic sequencing nanotechnology can very well serve the purpose,”

said Prof Dayem Uddin as a co-key-note speaker