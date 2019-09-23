Report in graft case against former CJ Sinha on Oct 29

DHAKA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set October 23 for

submitting probe report in a case lodged against former Chief Justice (CJ)

Surendra Kumar Sinha for allegedly demanding bribe.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikdar set the new date as

investigation officer in the case and director of Anti-Corruption Commission

(ACC) Syed Iqbal Hossain failed to submit the report today.

Bangladesh National Alliance (BNA) chairman Barrister Nazmul Huda filed

the case against the former chief justice on September 27, 2018, with

capital’s Shahbagh Police Station.

The plaintiff alleged that the then Chief Justice Sinha, being

instigated, changed the verdict of a case against him in spite of the fact

that the case was earlier disposed of at the High Court.

Chief Justice Sinha also allegedly demanded Taka two crore bribe from

Huda to dispose of the case.