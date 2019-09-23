607 Puja mandaps to be erected in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 607 Puja mandaps will be

erected for the Sharodiya Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the

Hindu Community, in all the seven upazilas of the district this year.

This was disclosed by general secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon

Parishad, district unit, Dipok Kumar Pal to the correspondent of the national

news agency here this morning.

Of the total, some 101 mandaps would be erected in Sadar upazila, 131 in

Sundarganj upazila, 126 in Gobindaganj upazila, 108 in Sadullapur upazila, 61

in Palashbari upazila, 66 in Shaghata upazila, and 14 in Fulchhari upazila of

the district, he said.

The five-day long Puja would begin from October 04 and conclude on October

08 through the immersion of idols at different water bodies including canal,

pond and rivers, he added.

In reply to a query Dipok Kumar Pal said a preparatory meeting to hold the

Durga Puja in the district peacefully was also held at the conference room of

superintendent of police (SP) here on Sunday.

In the meeting, SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam urged the Hindu Community to

celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm and religious fervor in the

district and assured them of taking necessary steps in this regard.

Police, ansar and VDP members including gram police would be deployed at

the Puja mandaps each and the elite forces RAB would also patrol on the road

to hold the Puja here smoothly, the SP added.

Stern and lawful action would be taken against the persons who would be

involved in creating anarchy and trouble at the time of Puja, the SP warned.

The leaders of district and upazila Puja Udjapon Parishad, and all the

officers in charge (OCs) including the journalists attended the meeting, said

OC of Sadar Thana Khan M. Shahriar.