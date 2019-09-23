PM reaches NY to attend 74th UNGA

NEW YORK, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived
here on Sunday afternoon local time via Abu Dhabi on an eight-day official
visit to the USA to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General
Assembly (UNGA).
She will deliver the country statement at the 74th Annual General Debate
of the UNGA on September 27.
During the visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with
her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on September 27 and UN Secretary General
Antonio Guterres on September 28.
An Etihad Airways flight, carrying the premier and her entourage
members, landed at John F Kennedy International Airport here at 4:20pm local
time.
Bangladesh Ambassador to USA Mohammad Ziauddin and Ambassador and
Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Masud Bin Momen welcomed her
at the airport.
Later, a ceremonial motorcade escorted the prime minister to Lotte New
York Palace Hotel, where she will be staying during her visit to the USA.
Upon her arrival at the hotel, the local Awami Leage leaders greeted the
prime minister by presenting her with bouquets.
Earlier, Sheikh Hasina departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport for New York at 10:45 am local
time on Sunday after a one-day stopover in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.
The prime minister left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka
for Abu Dhabi on Friday.
On September 23, Sheikh Hasina along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro
Sanchez will co-chair the Multistakeholder Panel to be held in parallel to
the High-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage at ECOSOC.
Besides, the prime minister is expected to present the national
statement at the plenary session of the high-level meeting on universal
health coverage at Trusteeship Council.
She will also deliver a statement at the climate action summit in the UN General Assembly Hall and attend an event
on “Recognising political leadership for immunization in Bangladesh”.
On September 27, the prime minister will hold bilateral meeting with her
Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Kennedy Room, Lotte New York Palace
Hotel.
She will have meeting with Queen Maxima, the UN Secretary-General’s
Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, at the UN
Headquarters (UNHQ) Booth.
She will attend a side event to be hosted by Global Commission on
Adaptation at Conference Room 7, UNHQ and the State Luncheon to be hosted by
the UN Secretary General at North Delegate’s Lounge.
She will also join the High-level Side-Event on the Situation of
Rohingya Minority in Myanmar to be organised by the Permanent Mission of
Bangladesh and the OIC Secretariat at Conference Room 11, UNHQ.
Sheikh Hasina will attend an event on “Leadership Matters- Relevance of
Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World” at ECOSOC Chamber, UNHQ and a
reception to be hosted by US President Donald J. Trump at Lotte New York
Palace Hotel.
On September 25, the premier will co-moderate Leader’s dialogue 4 on
“Localizing the SDGs” at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable
Development (SDG summit) at the Trusteeship Council.
She will participate in an event titled ‘A conversation with Hon’ble
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina: Interactive Dialogue’ at Council on Foreign
Relations.
On the same day, she is likely to hold a meeting with former Australian
Prime Minister and Chair, Sanitation and Water for All Kevin Rudd at
Bilateral Meeting Room, Lotte New York Palace Hotel and also attend the
dinner at the Bangladesh House.
On September 26, the prime minister will have meetings with Alex V.
Volkov, Chairman, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Inc, Irina Bokova, ex-
director general of UNESCO, Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill and Melinda Gates
Foundation and ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the Bilateral Meeting Room,
Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
Sheikh Hasina will attend Luncheon Roundtable Meeting, to be organised
by the US Chamber of Commerce at the Holmes, Lotte New York Palace the same
day.
She will also be present at the event on ‘An evening with Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina’ to be organized by UNICEF at the Labouisse Hall, UNICEF House.
On September 27, Sheikh Hasina will attend the High-level Side-Event on
“Sustainable Universal Health Coverage: Comprehensive Primary Care Inclusive
of Mental Health and Disabilities” to be organised by the Permanent Mission
of Bangladesh at the Conference Room 1, UNHQ.
The prime minister will deliver the country statement in the 74th Annual
General Debate of the UN General Assembly the same day.
On September 28, she will address a press briefing at the Permanent Mission
of Bangladesh in New York and join a reception to be accorded to her by the Bangladesh
community in New York at Hotel Marriott Marquis.
Sheikh Hasina will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General
Antonio Guterres at the UN Secretariat.
The prime minister will receive two global awards during the UNGA for
Bangladesh’s great success in vaccination and youth skill development.
“Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization (GAVI) has expressed
its keen interest to confer an award named ‘Vaccine Hero’ on Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina in recognition of Bangladesh’s outstanding success in
vaccination,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a press conference on
Wednesday.
Besides, he said, UNICEF will honour the premier with an award titled
‘Champion of Skill Development for Youth’ on the sidelines of the UNGA
session.
The foreign minister said an event styled ‘An evening to honour Her
Excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’ will be organized to confer the
award.
Moreover, the premier will give interviews to a number of renowned
international media including the VOA, the Washington Post and the Wall
Street Journal.
On September 29, the prime minister will leave New York for Dhaka via
Abu Dhabi by an Etihad Airways flight at 9pm (local time).
She will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8pm (local time)
on September 30.
The prime minister will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport at
10:45pm (local time) for Dhaka by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International
Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka in the early morning on October 1.