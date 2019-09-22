Khasru for completing development works in time

NETRAKONA, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru today called for completing the on-going development projects in time for boosting the county’s economic progress.

“Concerned officials and engineers should works sincerely for successful implementation of the development works,” he told a meeting at the conference of local circuit house here.

Officials of local administration and representatives of local bodies, among others, spoke.

Khasru said the country has witnessed a considerable progress in the past 10 years as the present government has been implementing massive development programmes.

He urged the people to extend their support to the government for building an economically advanced country.