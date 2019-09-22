Palak for building knowledge-based society

MAGURA, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed
Palak today laid emphasis on building a knowledge-based society through
educating youth forces on Information and Communication technology (ICT).
“The present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina is working to build a digital Bangladesh,” he told a seminar on
‘The role of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre for creating
technology-based employment facilities’ here.
Local Lawmaker Advocate Saifuzzaman Shikhor, Managing Director of
Bangladesh High Tech Park Authority Hosne Ara Begum, Project Director of
Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Gouri Shankar Bhattacharya,
Magura district unit Awami League president Tanjel Hossain Khan and
Pourashova Mayor Khurshid Haidar Tutul, among others, addressed the seminar
with additional deputy commissioner(general) Aktarunnhar in the chair.
Palak said, “The government has set up 5,295 digital centres for rooting
out corruption from all spheres of the society. Nearly 60 lakh people are
getting technology-based services from these digital centres.”
A total of 8,000 Sheikh Russel Digital labs and 40,000 multimedia class
rooms were set up at educational institutions in the country in the past 10
years for promoting ICT based education, he added.