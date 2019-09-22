One held with yaba, ointment in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today seized 8,000 pieces of Indian yaba tablet and 6,000 pieces of manthaba plus (pain reliever ointment) and arrested an alleged drug peddler in two separate drives in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj district today.

The arrested person was identified as Md. Asmaul Hoque, 24, son of Md. Enamul Hoque of Kaliganj village under Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

Commanding officer (CO) of 53 battalion of BGB Lieutenant Colonnel Md. Mahbubur Rahman Khan said, on information, a team of BGB from Monakasha border out post (BOP) conducted an anti-drug drive at Monakasha eidgah field area at 11 am and arrested Asmaul with 6,000 pieces manthaba plus ointment worth Tk. 60,000.

In another drive at Kalupara field area under Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district, a patrol team of BGB from Wahedpur border out post recovered 8,000 pieces of yaba tablet worth Tk. 24,00,000 in an abandoned condition at 1 pm.

Later, the arrested person was handed over to the police of Shibganj thana.