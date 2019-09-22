Light to moderate rain likely

DHAKA, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted light to moderate rain at many places of the country in next

24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions

and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and

Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over

the country during the period,” said a met office press release here.

Besides, mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Netrokona,

Tangail, Rajshahi and Kushtia and it may abate, it added.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly

unchanged over the country.

The country’s maximum temperature was recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius

yesterday at Chuadanga in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature

23.6 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 25

millimeters (mm) at Cumilla in Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 5:56 pm today and rises at 5:47 am tomorrow in the

capital.