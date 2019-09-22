Light to moderate rain likely

DHAKA, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
today predicted light to moderate rain at many places of the country in next
24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.
“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions
and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and
Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over
the country during the period,” said a met office press release here.
Besides, mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Netrokona,
Tangail, Rajshahi and Kushtia and it may abate, it added.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly
unchanged over the country.
The country’s maximum temperature was recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius
yesterday at Chuadanga in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature
23.6 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 25
millimeters (mm) at Cumilla in Chattogram division.
The sun sets at 5:56 pm today and rises at 5:47 am tomorrow in the
capital.