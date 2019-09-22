Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS) – The final match of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament U-17

held at Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium here on Saturday amid much festivity.

District administration and District Sports Office arranged the tournament.

The match was held between Gobindaganj upazila and Gaibandha Pourashava team.

In the match, Gobindaganj upazila team defeated Gaibandha Pourashava by 3-1

goals, said Alamgir Hossain, district sports officer.

On the other hand, the final match of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib

Gold Cup Football Tournament was also held at the stadium on the same day.

In the match, Palashbari upazila team beat Gaibandha Pourashava by 4-1

goals.

Later, whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum

Gini in a function presented the cups to the winners as the chief guest while

acting deputy commissioner Rokhsana Begum presided over the ceremony.

Police super Muhammad Towhidul Islam, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami

League, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha Municipality

Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon were present at the event as the

special guests.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the function.