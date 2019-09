Final Emmys beckon for TV stars of ‘Thrones’ and ‘Veep’

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – TV stars from Westeros to the White

House will hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday as “Game of Thrones”

and “Veep” take their final tilts at Emmys glory.

The long-running HBO smash hits helped the premium cable network raise the

game for the small screen — with 74 Emmys between them, they are among the

most decorated shows ever at television’s answer to the Oscars.

Both hope to add to their record hauls before they bow out at the

glittering ceremony in downtown LA’s Microsoft Theater.

While the divisive final season of “Thrones” enraged many fans, it is the

Television Academy’s 24,000-plus voters who get to choose the winners.

There is an “overwhelming” chance the blood-soaked fantasy epic will land

the top drama series statuette, according to Pete Hammond, awards editor at

entertainment news outlet Deadline.

“There was controversy over how it ended … but that just shows the impact

of this piece of television,” he told AFP.

“I don’t see anything in the category that can compare … it’s appointment

television.” “Thrones” already bagged 10 Emmys in lesser categories at last

week’s Creative Arts Emmys, including for the show’s special effects and

elaborate costumes.

It needs three more statuettes to top its own record for most Emmys in a

single season.

Nine of its stars — including Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit

Harington (Jon Snow) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) — are in the

running for acting prizes.

They will all take to the stage as presenters too — US broadcaster Fox

hopes to squeeze a final ratings boost out of the global cultural phenomenon

in a year which sees the Emmys go without a host.

– ‘Dagger in the heart’ –

Also on the star-studded list of presenters are Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael

Douglas and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who has won six straight Emmys as foul-

mouthed vice-president-turned-president Selina Meyer in political satire

“Veep.”

The show won best comedy in 2015, 2016 and 2017, but took a forced hiatus

last year as its star battled breast cancer.

But “Veep” is back this year in both categories with a critically acclaimed

final season.

If it can overcome stiff competition including “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” –

– Amazon’s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic — HBO could

achieve a rare clean sweep of all three major program categories.

“Chernobyl” — HBO’s drama about the 1986 nuclear catastrophe — is a hot

favorite for the limited series prize.

It faces off against Netflix’s “When They See Us,” the searing true story

of five New York teenagers wrongly accused of raping a Central Park jogger.

If “Chernobyl” prevails, said Hammond, it will be “a dagger in the heart of

Netflix,” which despite hundreds of nominations has yet to win any of the top

three program awards at the Emmys.

“The dominance of HBO this year — they really could be setting a

precedent,” he said.

– Final bow –

Another long-running popular show taking its final Emmys bow is “The Big

Bang Theory,” the throwback CBS sitcom about a group of geeky, young

California scientists.

It only competes in one category, for directing, but its creators are

unlikely to mind after all 12 seasons were purchased by HBO Max streaming

service this week for a reported $500 million.

In the comedy categories, “Fleabag” has its first — and apparently last —

stab at springing an Emmys surprise.

The British dark comedy acquired by Amazon was totally shunned by voters

last year, failing to bag a single nomination, but its second season has

grown into a phenomenon on both sides of the Atlantic.

Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has ruled out a third season, saying

the irreverent BBC series about a self-absorbed young Londoner has come “to a

natural end.”

In the variety competition, HBO’s political satire “Last Week Tonight”

starring John Oliver is again front-runner, while NBC’s all-time leading

Emmys winner “Saturday Night Live” remains formidable.

The Emmys begin at 5:00 pm Sunday (0000 GMT Monday).