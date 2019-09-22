Split by Brexit, Labour kicks off conference showdown

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, Sept 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Britain’s main

opposition Labour Party begins its annual conference on Sunday desperately

searching for a coherent Brexit plan to stem a potential drubbing in a

looming election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s moment of truth comes with the crisis-torn

country hurtling toward an October 31 exit from the European Union without a

plan for future trade.

Yet the same divisions over Europe that saw Boris Johnson’s right-wing

Conservatives lose their working majority are also tearing apart Labour on

the left.

The 119-year-old party’s support base consists of cosmopolitan city-

dwelling europhiles and traditional working-class communities that rejected

Brussels in the 2016 referendum.

Polls show these views have become even more entrenched today — a

polarisation that further complicates Corbyn’s bid to find a unifying stance.

The strongly anti-European Brexit Party and the pro-EU Liberal Democrats

are eroding Labour’s support on both flanks, according to recent polls.

Labour officials will hunker down in a swanky hotel on England’s south

coast Sunday night to whittle down their Brexit options to a single position

that will be either rejected or approved Monday.

Corbyn has given every indication that he wants Labour to stay neutral on

the defining issue of UK politics.

“No, I am not sitting on the fence,” he insisted in a testy ITV interview

Friday.

He has promised to negotiate a new divorce deal that maintains closer EU

relations and then hold another referendum in which remaining in the bloc is

the other option.

But he would not say which of the two he would campaign for — or whether

he actually wants to stay or go.

“The British people will make that final decision,” Corbyn told ITV.

– Ugly polls –

Efforts to keep the peace by appeasing both wings of his party are not

sitting well with voters ahead of an early election that most expect to

happen within months.

A September YouGov survey showed that just half of self-identifying Labour

supporters trust Corbyn’s ability to “make the right decisions on Brexit”.

The same poll said that fewer than 10 percent believed the 2016 Brexit

decision was “right” . And an Ipsos MORI analysis found Corbyn’s net

satisfaction rating at -60. No opposition leader has fared worse in more than

forty years.

“This strategy of being all things to all people on Brexit — it paid off

partly in 2017 (elections), but it’s not clear that it’s going to pay off

again,” said London School of Economics analyst Sara Hobolt.

“I think it wouldn’t be right for Labour to have no opinion on such a big

decision,” Labour’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry agreed.

“Labour should campaign for remain,” she told The Guardian.

– Party discipline –

The push for Labour to reject Brexit is being resisted by a eurosceptic

core of socialist Corbyn supporters who include his closest aides.

The rise of the veteran leftist followed a 2015 change in Labour leadership

election rules that gave equal weight to the votes of both rank-and-file

members and MPs.

Corbyn’s left-wing views resonated with members and young people

disillusioned by the New Labour approach of Tony Blair’s more centrist

government.

Tens of thousands joined the party and transformed its platform.

A group called Momentum that helped Corbyn become leader that year

unsuccessfully tried Saturday to abolish the post of the party’s pro-European

deputy leader Tom Watson.

Corbyn intervened and the second vote scheduled for Sunday was called off.

But Momentum boss Jon Lansman said it was time to instill party discipline

and for everyone to adopt Corbyn’s neutrality on Europe.

“We need to make sure the deputy leader role is properly accountable to the

membership,” he said.

– ‘Radical transformation’ –

Corbyn has sought to move past Brexit and campaign on a more traditionally

Labour agenda of workers’ rights and clean climate policies.

Some of the proposals that could come up for a vote at the conference

include a plan to give 10 percent of UK companies’ shares to workers over the

next 10 years.

The Financial Times called this “one of the biggest state expropriations of

assets seen in a western democracy”.

Momentum also wants Labour to commit to a net zero carbon emissions target

by 2030 and to “abolish private schools” in a “radical and transformational”

election platform.

The various motions will be put for a vote before Corbyn concludes the

conference with a keynote address Wednesday.