BNP’s politics centered on illness of Khaleda: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister and Awami League (AL) Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP-Jamaat alliance is not now in politics rather their politics is centered on the illness of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

“Politics of BNP-Jamaat is moving around the waist and knee pains of Khaleda Zia. Their only work now is to say Khaleda Zia is ill . . . she will not remain alive anymore,” he said while addressing, as special guest at the triennial conference of Raozan upazila AL at Raozan Government University College ground today.

AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest with Chattogram District North unit AL Vice-President Kazi Abdul Wahab in the chair.

Chattogram District North unit AL acting president and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways Ministry ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the conference while District North unit of AL general secretary MA Salam addressed the conference as the chief discussant.

The information minister said all achievement of Bangalee nation is interlinked with the achievement of Awami League. He said Bangladesh had achieved independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has made an unprecedented development and progress in every sector, he added.

He said when Bangabandhu was assassinated in 1975, the country’s GDP growth was 7.4 percent.

“Even after 42 years of his assassination, we could not exceed that growth rate. But Bangladesh exceeded 7.4 percent GDP growth in fiscal 2016-17 under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina,” he added.

He said Bangladesh had produced additional 12,000 metric tonnes of food grains in the year when Bangabandhu was killed.

He, however, said now the country is on the right track of development under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking on the occasion, Mosharraf Hossain said Raozan upazila which was once an abode of terrorism now has been turned into a region of peace.

He said the government is working to build a hunger and poverty free country.

Highlighting different development steps of the government, he said around 100 economic zones are being set up across the country to create employment opportunities.