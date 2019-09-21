Drives against wrongdoers will continue: Quader

COX’S BAZAR, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said ongoing drives against terrorism, extortion and corruption will continue to rid the nation of all ills.

“Tender manipulators, extortionists, terrorists, and corrupt people will be stamped out continuing the drives. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already started actions against parasites and errant inside the party,” he said. The government will not care about the strength or

muscle power of rough politicians and workers, he added.

Quader came up with the remarks while addressing a representative conference organized by Cox’s Bazar district unit AL at tourism gulf playground here.

Cox’s Bazar district unit AL President Sirajul Mustafa presided over the function addressed by AL Organizing Secretary AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Pankaj Debnath, Cox’s Bazar district unit AL General Secretary Mujibur Rahman, among others.

Speaking about the Rohingya repatriation, Quader said BNP is creating room for Myanmar to show lame excuse for taking back the Rohingya people.

They (BNP) are now trying to dislodge the government staying abroad after being failed to wage any movement, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to join the United Nations General Assembly to mobilize support of the international community over the Rohingya issue and putting intensified international pressure on Myanmar in this regard, AL general secretary said.

Noting that conspiracies are being hatched against AL, Quader said all leaders and activists should remain united to thwart the conspiracies.

He went on saying that dedicated leaders and workers are the lifeline of the party.