Tourist rest house to be built at Takerghat

SYLHET, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS) – As per the priority project promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a high facility rest-house will be constructed at Takerghat under Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj district to solve accommodation problem of domestic and foreign tourists.

Mohibul Haque, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, told newsmen today at Executive Magistrate’s office at Takerghat after visiting various places of the district.

As the premier is very much sincere about the development of the Tanguar Haor-centric tourism industry, a modern rest-house will be constructed as soon as possible to ensure proper housing of the domestic and foreign tourists, he said.

All concerned district and upazila administration have been directed to send pragmatic proposals to the ministry to ensure overall development of tourism industry in the district, Haque added.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Additional Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Sunamganj Mohammad Abdul Ahad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Md Mokhlesur Rahman and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (acting) Md Muntasir Hassan accompanied the secretary.