Powerful typhoon triggers blackout in southern Japan

TOKYO, Sept 21, 2019 (AFP) – A powerful typhoon hit Japan’s southern

Okinawa islands Saturday, cutting power to more than 15,000 homes and

grounding hundreds of flights.

Tapah — packing wind gusts of up to 180 kilometres (110 miles) per hour —

is now moving north and is expected to progress through the sea separating

South Korea and western Japan.

The country’s weather bureau issued warnings of heavy rains, floods and

high tides, while the Okinawa prefectural government issued an evacuation

advisory to some 334,000 people.

At least 18 people were injured, according to officials, while local

utility company Okinawa Electric said some 9,200 households were still

without power as of 7:45 pm (1045 GMT), down from 17,000 homes earlier in the

day.

Tapah follows on the trail of Typhoon Faxai, which barrelled through Tokyo

earlier this month, packing record winds that brought down power lines,

brought travel chaos and disrupted Rugby World Cup preparations.

It resulted in a lengthy blackout on the outskirts of Tokyo that left tens

of thousands of people without power for more than a week.