Actions will be taken against all corrupt people: Farhad

MEHERPUR, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain today said actions will be taken against all corrupt people.

“The ruling Awami League has started taking actions within the party first to implement the election manifesto. Jubo League, Chhatra League and even Awami League will also not be speared,” he said.

The state minister was addressing the function to inaugurate the memorial pillar of the Eight-Grave Killing Field at Kazipur frontier area under Gangni upazila of the district.

Farhad Hossain said actions will be taken against all corrupt people across the country gradually.

He urged the party leaders and activists to take the country forward by inspiring the people with spirit of the Liberation War aiming to realize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Meherpur Md Ataul Gani, Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Dilara Rahman, Gangni Upazila Chairman and district AL General Secretary MA Khaleque, former Member of Parliament Md Maqbul Hossain and Additional Superintendent of Police Mustafizur Rahman were present on the occasion, among others.

Later, the state minister addressed a reception organized by Kazipur union unit of AL as the chief guest.

Former MP Md Maqbul Hossain presided over the function, addressed by Upazila Chairman and district AL General Secretary MA Khaleque, UNO Dilara Rahman, district AL joint secretary Ibrahim Shaheen and former mayor of Gangni municipality Ahmed Ali, among others.