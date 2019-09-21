Kalabagan Club President placed on 10-day remand

DHAKA, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed Kalabagan Krira Chakra Club President Shafiqul Alam Feroz on 10-day remand in two cases lodged over possessing illegal arms and narcotics.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akter placed him on five-day remand in arms case and five-day remand in narcotics case as Dhanmandi police produced him before court and pleaded to put him on total 20-day remand in the two cases.

Police in their initial report submitted before the court said Feroz in the primary interrogation confessed to raising and running a safe haven for criminals in his club, threatening people with illegal arms and goons. He used to buy and sell drugs like yaba in the club also.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the two cases against Feroz this morning with Dhanmandi Police Station.

RAB took Shafiqul Alam Feroz into custody at around 1.30pm on September 20 and later in the evening raided Kalabagan Krira Chakra Club.

The elite crime busting agency members seized new type of yaba tablets from Feroz. The yellow color yaba has no particular smell, making it a significant discovery for the agency.

A foreign made pistol was also recovered from the club along with three bullets. Coins, scorecards, which are usually used in a casino, were also recovered from club with 572 packets of playing cards.