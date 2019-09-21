Three killed in Gopalganj road accident

GOPALGANJ, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS)- Three persons were killed and 12 others

injured in a road accident in Shonashur area on Dhaka-Khulna Highway under

Gopalganj Sadar upazila of the district early hours today.

The deceased were identified as Bijan Howlader, 25, son of Narayon

Howlader, Rassell, 24, son of Nur Islam and Komol Mondol, 25, son of Joshroth

Mondol, all of Pirojpur district.

The accident occurred in the area when a Pirojpur-bound Emad Paribahan

passenger night coach hit a goods-laden parked truck from behind around 3am,

killing three dead on the spot and 12 others injured, Gopalganj Fire Service

Deputy Assistant Director Md. Jane Alam told BSS.

Critically injured one person rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital,

Rest of the injured was admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital, Gopalganj

Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Md. Jane Alam added.