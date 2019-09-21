‘Millions’ protest in youth-led global climate strike

NEW YORK, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Masses of children skipped school to
join a global strike against climate change that teen activist Greta Thunberg
said was “only the beginning,” ahead of a UN youth summit she will
participate in Saturday.
Some four million people filled city streets around the world, organizers
said, in what was billed as the biggest ever protest against the threat posed
to the planet by rising temperatures.
Youngsters and adults alike chanted slogans and waved placards in
demonstrations that started in Asia and the Pacific, spread across Africa,
Europe and Latin America, before culminating in the United States where
Thunberg rallied.
“Change is coming whether they like it or not,” said Thunberg, hitting out
at skeptics as she wrapped up the massive day of action in New York, where
she said that 250,000 protested.
Strike organizers 350.org said Friday’s rallies were the start of 5,800
protests across 163 countries over the next week.
From Berlin to Boston, Kampala to Kiribati, Seoul to Sao Paulo, protesters
brandished signs with slogans including “There is no planet B” and “Make The
Earth Great Again.”
– ‘Safe future’ –
In New York’s Battery Park, tens of thousands of supporters gave Thunberg a
rockstar reception, chanting her name as she called on leaders to act now to
curb gas emissions.
“Why should we study for a future that is being taken away from us?” She
asked. “We demand a safe future. Is that really too much to ask?”
On Saturday, she and 500 other youth environmentalists from around the
world will take part in the first-ever Youth Climate Summit.
Then on Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has convened a
Climate Action Summit where more than 60 world leaders will take to the
podium to present greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.
Events began Friday in the deluge-threatened Pacific Islands of Vanuatu,
the Solomons and Kiribati, where children chanted: “We are not sinking, we
are fighting.”
The defiance reverberated across the globe as kids closed their textbooks
in a collective call to action.
“We are the future and we deserve better,” 12-year-old Lilly Satidtanasarn,
known as “Thailand’s Greta” for her campaign against plastic bags in malls,
told AFP in Bangkok.
Schoolchildren rallied in India while thousands protested in the
Philippines, which experts say faces threats from rising sea levels and
increasingly violent storms.
About 200 marched in Ghana’s capital Accra, where some 44 percent of the
country’s population has not heard of climate change, according to a study by
Afrobarometer.
“Developing countries like Ghana are the most affected. We don’t have the
resources to adapt to climate change,” said 26-year-old protest organizer
Ellen Lindsey Awuku.
In Slovakia, five-year-old Teo asked a crowd of 500 “not to cut down
forests, and reduce garbage production, and not to use so many petrol-fuelled
cars.”
– ‘Day of the Dead’ –
German Chancellor Angela Merkel used Friday to pledge at least 100 billion
euros by 2030 to tackle emissions in the energy and industrial sectors, boost
zero tailpipe emission electric vehicles, and get passengers out of planes
and onto trains.
Several thousand protested in Brazil, where banners slammed President Jair
Bolsonaro over recent devastating fires in the Amazon rainforest.
And in Mexico City, protesters wore wrestling masks and skeleton costumes
associated with the country’s Day of the Dead celebrations.
Organizers said more than 300,000 children, parents and supporters rallied
in Australia alone.
Australia has been struck in recent years by droughts, more intense
bushfires, devastating floods and the blanching of the Great Barrier Reef —
phenomena experts have blamed on a changing climate.
The protests also highlighted resistance from climate change skeptics.
“The facts are, there is no link between climate change and drought, polar
bears are increasing in number,” said Australian ruling coalition
parliamentarian Craig Kelly Thursday.
– Businesses taking action –
Businesses also backed the protests.
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos pledged Thursday to make the US tech giant carbon
neutral by 2040 and encouraged other firms to do likewise.
A landmark UN report to be unveiled next week will warn global warming and
pollution are ravaging Earth’s oceans and icy regions in ways that could
unleash misery on a global scale.
Speaking to reporters Friday, Guterres acknowledged Monday’s summit would
not solve everything.
“My main objective is to make as much noise as I can, and to do as much as
I can to support as many actors involved in this as I can, especially in
relationship with the youth,” he said.