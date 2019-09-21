Trump lifts tariffs on hundreds of Chinese goods

WASHINGTON, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – President Donald Trump on Friday

temporarily lifted tariffs on hundreds of Chinese goods that he imposed last

year, softening his stance in the trade conflict ahead of next month’s

negotiations.

The decision helped buoy stock markets looking for light at the end of the

tunnel as the trade war drags into its second year.

With high-level talks due to restart in Washington early next month,

Trump’s decision marked the third time since August that the United States

has delayed or removed tariffs on Chinese imports ahead of the year-end

shopping season.

Earlier this month, Trump announced a two-week delay in a new round of

duties increases on hundreds of billions of Chinese goods that had been due

to take effect on October 1.

According to Federal Register notices published Friday morning, hundreds of

goods that had been subject to three waves of tariffs imposed last year will

be exempted from those additional duties for about a year.

The goods now exempted cover a broad range of uses and applications and

include steel girders, electronics, such as data processors used by

manufacturers, as well as pumps, filters, forklifts, mechanical equipment and

pet supplies.

The trade war has weighed on the global economy. The Organization for

Economic Cooperation and Development this week slashed growth forecasts due

to the conflict.

While slowing, the US economy has so far been more resilient, with a recent

batch of economic data showing surprising strength in important areas.

The Federal Reserve this week however cut interest rates for the second

time this year, moving to counter the danger posed by the trade war, which

has badly damaged the US manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

After last month’s sharp deterioration in trade relations, US duties on the

majority of Chinese imports are nevertheless due to rise in stages through

the end of 2019.