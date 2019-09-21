Peace is the key in Africa: Former IMF chief Lagarde

WASHINGTON, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Africa has made strides and in some

areas is setting the example on development policy, but without an end to

conflicts the region cannot reach its potential, former IMF chief Christine

Lagarde said.

“Peace is the primary condition,” Lagarde told AFP in an interview.

As she sat down to discuss her legacy, after eight years leading the

Washington-based crisis lender, she reflected that people do not talk about

the persistent conflict in Africa.

Conflict has pushed refugees out of their countries into camps on the

borders, which then impacts life in the host countries.

About three million people have been displaced by the conflicts in South

Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo alone, according to statistics from

the United Nations High Commission on Refugees. And they have fled to

numerous countries on the continent and abroad.

“Everything is connected,” she said. “Refugees do not leave their country

with joy.”

– Setting the standard –

Conflict “is a considerable obstacle to development. I do not know of any

country that has been able to or can develop economically if there is no

peace.”

But Lagarde, who officially stepped down as IMF managing director last

week, was optimistic about many developments in Africa.

“I think that there are many countries where there has been significant

improvement,” she said, especially in the awareness of the economic policies

needed for development.

The International Monetary Fund’s “wallet role” is central, but she

stressed efforts to mobilize “brain power” to ramp up development activity in

the region, including using six technical and training centers in Africa to

build local capacity.

Growth rates in sub-Saharan Africa are much higher than in advanced

economies for the world as a whole: many hitting 4.5 percent or higher this

year.

Major economies like Nigeria and South Africa are more sluggish, though

slowly improving. But Senegal (6.9 percent), Ivory Coast (7.5 percent) and

Ghana (8.8 percent) are all outperforming.

The IMF projects growth in the region to expand by 3.4 percent this year

and accelerate slightly in 2020.

But the average growth in recent years remains insufficient to create the

20 million jobs needed each year to absorb new entrants to the labor market.

By 2030, nearly nine out of 10 people living in extreme poverty will come

from this part of the world, while the population of the continent will grow

to 1.7 billion, up from 1.3 billion today.

Lagarde was hopeful the region could see “more phenomenal changes,” but

said that will require financing for infrastructure and development to occur

at a fast enough pace.

She applauded the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area

(AfCFTA), which will include 54 countries and aims to be the world’s largest

trade bloc.