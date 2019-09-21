30th anniversary of UNCRC celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 21, 2019 (BSS) – The 30th anniversary of the United Nations
Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) was celebrated through
organising a forum discussion for children and adolescents here on Friday
afternoon.
Rangpur Field Office of the UNICEF organised the event at Begum Rokeya
auditorium of RDRS Bangladesh marking adoption of the convention 30 years
back, a press release said today.
The report of the forum discussion held with children and adolescent from
all six parliamentary constituencies in Rangpur district will be submitted to
the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights.
Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad Md Mashiur Rahman Ranga,
MP, attended the discussion as the chief guest.
UNICEF Chief of Rangpur and Rajshahi Divisions Najibullah Hameem presided
over the function.
Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Additional Divisional
Commissioner (General) Md Zakir Hossain and Regional Director for Rangpur
Kendra of Bangladesh Betar Md Harun-Ur-Rashid attended the event as special
guests.
Najibullah Hameem said Bangladesh was among the first countries to sign
the UNCRC thirty years ago.
“The initiatives of the Government of Bangladesh and NGOs in implementing
the UNCRC are highly commendable,” he said urging the children to emphasize
their views on the future of the nation by improving their quality of life.
The chief guest called upon the common people from all walks of life
including parents to come forward in the implementation of the UNCRC to
establish rights of the children.
Lively discussion sessions were held among the invited guests, children and
adolescents in the event.
The participating children and adolescents cited poverty, insecurity of
girl child, child marriage, lack of teachers ‘honesty in teaching’, lack of
understanding of parents about importance of education as major reasons
behind school dropouts.
They focused on strengthening child-friendly education and awareness
raising programmes, expanding periphery of sub-stipends, assist parents of
dropped out children for income generating works and employing required
number of teachers to prevent dropouts.
The participating children and adolescents raised their views on preventing
child marriage, stopping child labour, providing adolescent-friendly health
care, improving skills of adolescents and quality of education to ensure
child rights.
It may be mentioned that the UNCRC was unanimously adopted on November 20
in 1989 with the approval of 191 member states of the United Nations.