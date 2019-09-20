Bangladesh blank Bhutan 3-0 in AFC U-16 Championship

DHAKA, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh U-16 football team shrugged off their previous match defeat as they bounced back to register a convincing 3-0 drubbing over Bhutan in their group E second match of the AFC U-16 Championship-2020 Qualifiers held on Friday evening at Aspire Dome Indoor Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

In the day’s match, Saeed broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bangladesh in the 45th minute while the lead doubled by virtue of suicidal goal by Bhutan in the 49th minute.

Moin sealed the victory for Bangladesh scoring the third goal in the 49th minute.

Most of the first half the ball was confined in the middle of the field. Bangladesh and Bhutan both teams got few changes.

Bangladesh came to the field with more organised way in second half creating some real scoring opportunities.

There are around three hundred Bangladeshi local fans came at the stadium to enjoy the match. Bangladesh will play their third and last group match against Yemen on Sunday (September 22) at 7 pm (BST).

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 0-2 goal defeat to host Qatar in their opening group E match.