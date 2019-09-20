Hasan for eliminating discrimination against women

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today called for eliminating discrimination against women in order to take the country forward.

“In order to take the country forward, discrimination against women should be eliminated and the oppression against children must be stopped … Patriotism and ethics must be instilled into their (women and children) minds to build a better Bangladesh as per the dream of Bangabandhu,” he told a programme as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Rangunia Upazila administration organized the event on ‘development of children and women’ at Upazila Sadar Shishu Mela Model School in the district.

Hasan said country’s half of the population is women, adding that Bangladesh is now beyond the reach of other countries of the world in the development of women.

During the tenure of Awami League government, the country has witnessed the development and empowerment of women under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Talking about women empowerment at the grassroots, the minister said none thought on the issue before Awami league came to power in 1996.

Now women are piloting planes and dominating many lucrative positions like High Court and Supreme Court Judge, Deputy Commissioner, Major General and Superintendent of Police, he added.

The information minister said women empowerment and all development have been made because of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

With Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masudur Rahman in the chair, it was attended, among others, by Additional Information Secretary Azaharul Hoque, Bangladesh Television (BTV) Director General Harunur Rashid, Bangladesh Television Chattogram Centre General Manager Netai Kurmar Bhattacharjee, Rangunia Upazila Chairman Khalilur Rahman Chowdhury, Upazila Awami League President Sirajul Islam Chowdhury and Paurasabha Mayor Shahjahan Sikder.