Govt plans to give Shahbagh-DMCH areas a new look: PM

DHAKA, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS) – The entire areas from city’s Shahbagh to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) is going to get an aesthetic look as the government plans to construct major buildings and structures there in eye-catching designs.

“The four large structures — the National Museum, the Public Library, the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University and the Dhaka Medical College Hospital – will be constructed anew soon to give the area a different look,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Thursday night.

The prime minister disclosed the government’s decision when a delegation of Bangladesh Chhatra League called on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here, PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher said today.

Acting president of BCL Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and acting general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya led the 23-member team.

About development of TSC, the prime minister said there were only 4,000-5,000 students of the university when the TSC was constructed in 1960s. But the number of its students and teachers is now over 40,000, who require large space and facilities.

Besides, she said, TSC auditorium and cafeteria are decades-old establishments.

Sheikh Hasina said the government will reconstruct the TSC so that the TSC complex can accommodate huge number of teachers and students, and offices of various cultural and socio-political bodies.

“An international standard auditorium will also be built in the TSC”, she said, adding a plan has already been prepared to develop the TSC complex.

About the Public Library, Sheikh Hasina said the library will be made very eye-catching one maintaining international standard in the construction of its structure.

“The public library will be doubled in size to accommodate the larger number of readers and researchers. Those who will go there can also enjoy the aesthetic beauty of the library complex,” she said.

Centering the pond, she added, the area will be turn into a beautiful place for the readers to pass their leisure time.

Over the National Museum, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the plan and design on the museum have already been prepared to construct it afresh by giving a spectacular look.

About the DMCH, the prime minister said the hospital will be reconstructed so that it can render services to 4,000-5,000 patients at a time.

“The DMCH will be developed with modern service facilities and medical equipment,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the metro rail will be made soundproof in Shahbagh-TSC-Doel Chattar area for the sake of maintaining a congenial academic atmosphere on the DU campus.

She said the students of the university have nothing to be worried as the metro rail will not hamper the environment of their education.

Referring to protest of a portion of the students against the construction of metro rail route and its station on the DU campus, the premier said she herself fixed the metro rail route considering the welfare of the people from all classes.

Sheikh Hasina said she fixed the Shahbagh-TSC-Doel Chattar route for the metro rail considering the wellbeing of the students and patients alongside the common people.

“It’ll be computerized and latest model electronic train, which will automatically have a stoppage in every station,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said a large international standard platform will be constructed in TSC area considering the movement of huge number of students.

“We’ll also construct a large underpass in front of the Bangla Academy considering movement of the students and the Ekushey Book Fair,” she said.

The premier said the construction work of the metro rail or Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) is going on in full swing and the DU students will largely be benefited due to it.

Sheikh Hasina said the entire Dhaka city will be brought under the metro rail network by constructing underground rail (tube) and elevated rail at various places.

She said the government will also construct elevated ring road surrounding the Dhaka city to facilitate movement of the city dwellers.