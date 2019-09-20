Khalid for united efforts to save rivers

DHAKA, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud

Chowdhury today called upon all irrespective of political affiliation to make

united efforts to save rivers.

“Civilizations developed along rivers banks. To keep civilization, we have

to take united efforts to save rivers,” he told a floating meeting on a BIWTA

ship on the Buriganga river here.

Nongor, a social organisation for river safety, arranged the meeting.

Khalid, also Awami League organising secretary, said the government is very

sincere to save rivers so that different steps have been taken to free rivers

from illegal occupation and pollution.

The people have welcomed the government steps taken for saving rivers,

he said.

Khalid said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, conspiracies had been hatched to destroy the rivers to

turn Bangladesh into a failed state.

During their regimes, Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad did not give any attention

to rivers, he added.

“Zia and Ershad hatched conspiracy to destroy rivers as like as they

spoiled the young generation by giving them arms and money,” the state

minister said.

Awami League (AL) Information and Research Secretary Advocate Afjal

Hossain, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman

Commodore M Mahbub-ul Islam, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Manzil Morshed,

Barrister Farzana Ahmed, AL leader Ashraful Islam Maruf, environment expert

Ezaz Ahmed and Nongor President Sumon Shams, among others, addressed the

function.