RAB arrests Jubo League leader GK Shamim with Tk2cr, firearms

DHAKA, Sept 20, 2019 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today

arrested contractor Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim and seized a huge

amount of money worth about Taka two crore from his office in city’s Niketan

area.

A mobile court of the RAB led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam

surrounded Shamim’s business office at Niketan and conducted the raid between

2pm and 4.30pm.

Talking to BSS, Sarwar Alam said during the raid, Shamim along with his

seven bodyguards were detained and around Taka two crore in cash and Fixed

Deposit Receipt (FDR) about Taka 165 crore were seized from his office.

Apart from the money, the elite anti crime force also recovered illegal

firearms, ammunition and drugs from Shamim’s Niketan office, he said.

The magistrate, however, said that Shamim was arrested on the basis of

particular allegations. GK Shamim was also known as a Jubo League leader.